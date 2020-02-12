FIFIELD 132476-20

This Fifield-based carpet bowls club for senior citizens is 40 years old this year and were approached by “The Prince Phillip Trust” for consideration on their recent charity funds meeting. They're request was successful and they have just received their new mat.Braywood Memorial Hall, FifieldChris Aitken - Secretary & Trustee of Prince Philip Trust Fund for The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead