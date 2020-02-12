REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
BURNHAM 132473-1
St Peter’s Church, Burnham, Church Street,Pam Rogers with her food – bread rolls, etc – they have an initiative where they are partnering with Fareshare to provide food for the community which is leftover at Tesco in Burnham High Street.Pam Rogers
BURNHAM 132473-2
BURNHAM 132473-3
