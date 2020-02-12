MAIDENHEAD 132468

REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
Cathy Jones has her blood pressure checked by Adrian Bodimeade from the Stroke Association.Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s Fit for February event. There will be advice on eating healthily, cholesterol and blood pressure checks. Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Gill Farley from the Stroke Association checks Kulwant Saundh's blood pressure.Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s Fit for February event. There will be advice on eating healthily, cholesterol and blood pressure checks. Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club members LtoR Nisha Chhetri, Gille Sidu, Neil Gow, Caley Ahern and Lisa Hunter.Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s Fit for February event. There will be advice on eating healthily, cholesterol and blood pressure checks. Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Sadiya Attiq from Berkshire Health Clinic talks to Gianna Rossa about the spine.Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club’s Fit for February event. There will be advice on eating healthily, cholesterol and blood pressure checks. Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
