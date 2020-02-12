MAIDENHEAD 132467

REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
Furze Platt Senior School pupils with their plant pots and storage boxes, LtoR Suhayb Reghif, 17, Alice Snoxell, 17, Bailey Knott, 16, Charlotte Goodman, 17, Jess Cleary, 17 and Isabella Carco, 16.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
LtoR Nirvi Hookoom, 17 and Tania Walia,16 from Langley Grammar School with their plant kits.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Herschel Grammar School Young Enterprise team.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Nicole Mugari, 16, from Ditton Park School with their reusable metal straws.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Burnahm Grammar School pupils with their Intergenerational card game.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
LtoR Samiyah Osman, 16, Kalliy Ali, 17, James Omokaro, 17 and Eryk Konczalski, 16 from Langley Academy created a science app.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
Upton Court Grammar School pupils, LtoR Esha Bancil, Sohaib Khalid, 16 and Naveen Bains, 16 with their 100 percent biodegradable straws.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead
St Bernard's Catholic Grammar School Young Enterprise team.Young Enterprise 2020 Trade Fair.Nicholson Centre, Maidenhead