REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
HURST 132435-1
St Nicholas CE Primary, School Road, HurstThree year five pupils have spent all week fundraising for WWF and the Australian bushfires. L-R Ayla Phillips 9, Poppy Boydon 9, Summer Crocombe 9
HURST 132435-2
HURST 132435-4
