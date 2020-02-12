REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132428-20
Toad patrol crews and WildMaidenhead are working with RBWM contractor, VolkerHighways, to clean off the toad ladders – the ladders enable toads which have fallen down drains to climb out – otherwise they would drown. Nicolae Mares
