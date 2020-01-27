Granville Avenue, Slough
Jan 2020
WINDSOR 132404-1
Steve Dilaudo with son Felix, six, at the Windsor International Toy Fair. Picture by Emma Sheppard
WINDSOR 132404-2
Jim Lindsay with his stall at Windsor International Toy Fair. Picture by Emma Sheppard
WINDSOR 132404-3
Kip Bennett and Peter Ingleton at the Windsor International Toy Fair. Picture by Emma Sheppard
WINDSOR 132404-4
Damian Nikalas with son Stanley, four, at the Windsor International Toy Fair. Picture by Emma Sheppard
WINDSOR 132404-5
Nicholas Orpin from Hearing Dogs for Deaf People at Windsor International Toy Fair. Picture by Emma Sheppard