COX GREEN 132403

Chinese New Year Celebration, Pop Up Play Village. Role Play session. Cox Green Scout Hut, Cox Green Road, Maidenhead. Henry Foster 17mnths

Chinese New Year Celebration, Pop Up Play Village. Role Play session. Cox Green Scout Hut, Cox Green Road, Maidenhead. Henry Foster 17mnths

 
Hong Kong Restaurant, 2 Alexandra Road, Windsor Pupils from Trinity St Stephen’s school Reception class are having lunch at the Hong Kong Restaurant to learn about Chinese culture in celebration of Chinese New Year.

 
Stanlake Meadow Recreation Ground, Waltham Rd, Twyford. The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project. L-R John Bowley-Vice Chair of Twyford Parish Council, Eve Howard 11, Eliane Howard 7, Rebecca Howard, Lucy Moffatt, Roy Mantel

 
Emma’s Kitchen, Saspley House, 27-29 London Rd, Twyford. Twyford Twinning Association are having a French inspired coffee morning. L-R Marielle Patterson, Roy Mantel, Jacky Crossman, Gordon Holmes, Hazel Evans

 
Newlands Girls’ School, Farm Road, Maidenhead Sportshall Athletics schools competitions Primary schools from across Maidenhead taking part. Grey-Holyport, Blue-FurzePlattJnr,Green & Yellow-Courthouse, Lilac-StLukes, Pink-Wessex, Red-CookhamRise

 
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.

 

