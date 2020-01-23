TWYFORD 132399

Newlands Girls’ School, Farm Road, Maidenhead Sportshall Athletics schools competitions Primary schools from across Maidenhead taking part. Grey-Holyport, Blue-FurzePlattJnr,Green & Yellow-Courthouse, Lilac-StLukes, Pink-Wessex, Red-CookhamRise
Jan 2020
Stanlake Meadow Recreation Ground, Waltham Rd, Twyford. The Big Twyford Tree Planting Project. L-R John Bowley-Vice Chair of Twyford Parish Council, Eve Howard 11, Eliane Howard 7, Rebecca Howard, Lucy Moffatt, Roy Mantel
