Newlands Girls’ School, Farm Road, Maidenhead Sportshall Athletics schools competitions Primary schools from across Maidenhead taking part. Grey-Holyport, Blue-FurzePlattJnr,Green & Yellow-Courthouse, Lilac-StLukes, Pink-Wessex, Red-CookhamRise
Jan 2020
WINDSOR 132396-4
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-5
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-6
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-7
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-8
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-1
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.
WINDSOR 132396-2
United Reform Church, William Street, Windsor. More than a Shelter opened on Sunday and will provide a shelter for rough sleepers until mid March.