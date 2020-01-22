Thu, 23
8 °C
Fri, 24
8 °C
Sat, 25
8 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 132394

Age Concern, The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Windsor. Age Concern Windsor are looking for more volunteers. Over the years they have changed the approach to volunteering to enable more people to help around their own schedules. L-R Rachel Harvey - chief officer, Rohinee Jetoo, Sharon Rogers, Charlotte Rogers

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 132393

MAIDENHEAD 132393

Noodle Nation, Grenfell Island, King St, Maidenhead Noodle Nation has reopened following a £250,000 refurbishment.

 
WINDSOR 132394

WINDSOR 132394

Age Concern, The Spencer Denney Centre, Park Corner, Windsor. Age Concern Windsor are looking for more volunteers. Over the years they have changed the approach to volunteering to enable more people to help around their own schedules. L-R Rachel Harvey - chief officer, Rohinee Jetoo, Sharon Rogers, Charlotte Rogers

 
MAIDENHEAD 132395

MAIDENHEAD 132395

Madeline Lachello who says the Royal Borough are not replacing a lamp post which was knocked over by a delivery driver – leaving it dark and dangerous. Marlborough Road, Maidenhead

 
BURCHETTS GREEN 132391

BURCHETTS GREEN 132391

Burchetts green Infants School, Burchett's Green Norden Farm workshop – ‘From Page to Stage’. Bring to life a book or short story in your classroom, working on Narnia for their workshop.

 
BURNHAM 132392

BURNHAM 132392

Oberon Art Gallery, 67 High Street, Burnham L-R Sarah Lawman and Liza Lambert are organising an art exhibition next month to raise money for the bushfires in Australia.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved