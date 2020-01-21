MAIDENHEAD 132385

MAIDENHEAD 132387

Cookham drama group the Tarrystone Players are folding after about 50yrs in the village. They are donating money to Holy Trinity, Cookham Rise and Holy Trinity schools for them to put towards music and drama. At Cookham Rise School with the three heads. L-R Anna Smith (Holy Trinity), Ann Greenwood, Sue Roberts, Helen Daniels (Cookham Rise), Fenella Reekie (Cookham Dean). Pupils from Cookham Rise ...