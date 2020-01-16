High Street still closed after roof fall. High Street, Slough
Jan 2020
WINDSOR 132369-6
Lakeland, Windsor Yards, Windsor. Lakeland is closing at the end of this week. Also shops which have closed in Windsor and some shots of people shopping.
WINDSOR 132369-4
WINDSOR 132369-3
WINDSOR 132369-2
WINDSOR 132369-1
WINDSOR 132369-13
WINDSOR 132369-12
WINDSOR 132369-11
WINDSOR 132369-10
WINDSOR 132369-9
WINDSOR 132369-8
WINDSOR 132369-7
