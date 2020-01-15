Slough High Street. Debenhams is closing this week.
Jan 2020
BRAY 132361-4
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-5
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-6
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-7
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-1
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-2
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.
BRAY 132361-3
Barrie Mair and Clive Lattimer who are members of the Wooden Spoon charity which initiated a research project, funded by the Wooden Spoon, which has seen students from UCL and Imperial College London make a piece of technology which will help children and adults with disability control their devices.