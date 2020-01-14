Wed, 15
WINDSOR 132356

Busy Buttons have got a Victorian exhibition called The Little Great Exhibition. Displaying different artefacts including items from The Household Cavalry. Louis Baylis Trust funding has supported the project. Lautaro Fernandez-Lempiainen

COOKHAM 132357

A new art exhibition has gone up on display at Elizabeth House by a woman called Emmy Costa-Wagner, who is also part time worker at Elizabeth House.

 
Busy Buttons have got a Victorian exhibition called The Little Great Exhibition. Displaying different artefacts including items from The Household Cavalry. Louis Baylis Trust funding has supported the project. Lautaro Fernandez-Lempiainen

 
BURCHETTS GREEN 132358

Burchetts Green Infant School, is having a ‘Narnia’ experience day as part of one of its topics this term. Burchetts Green Rd, Burchett's Green

 
BURNHAM 132359

Cliff Blundell is a member of St Peter’s Church, Burnham and the bellringers and is turning 90 on Sunday.

 
WINDSOR 132353

The Long Walk, Windsor Great Park with Windsor Castle

 

