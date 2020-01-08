Wed, 08
HOLYPORT 132339

J & S Rook (Butchers), 5 Stompits Road, Holyport Marc and manager Peter Borcherds at their shop – the butchers was broken into last Thursday night.

BURNHAM 132342

Burnham Library, Windsor Lane, Burnham Burnham-based journalist and playwright Michael Pearcy is leading a creative writing session at Burnham Library.

 
KNOWL HILL 132343

Residents near a landfill site (Grundon Star Works) they are opposing. Star Lane, Knowl Hill

 
MARLOW 132341

Barry Middleton who has been awarded an MBE for services to Hockey. Marlow

 
DATCHET 132340

Founder of Love the Beat dance studio to discuss the benefits of dancing to improve mental and physical wellbeing. Kamna Sarna. Datchet

 
MAIDENHEAD 132338

Nash & Sons Florist, Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead Ben Nash and his brother, James made the flowers used for the filming of Dracula at Bray Studios.

 

