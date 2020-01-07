Tue, 07
MAIDENHEAD 132338

Nash & Sons Florist, Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead Ben Nash and his brother, James made the flowers used for the filming of Dracula at Bray Studios.

Nash & Sons Florist, Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead Ben Nash and his brother, James made the flowers used for the filming of Dracula at Bray Studios.

 
Ockwells Park is one of the places where people can drop off their xmas trees for collection this week. Cox Green, Maidenhead

 
John Chapman has been awarded an MBE for services to community in Marlow. Marlow

 
Shoppenhangers Road Closed, Maidenhead A sinkhole has appeared due to burst drain.

 
Longlea Nursing Home, Fifield Road, Fifield Peggy Brooks is celebrating her 100th birthday with her family at Longlea Nursing Home.

 
Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old stabbed in Wexham. Police have set up a scene watch with Forensics. Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough

 

