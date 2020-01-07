Nash & Sons Florist, Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead Ben Nash and his brother, James made the flowers used for the filming of Dracula at Bray Studios.
Jan 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132338-3
MAIDENHEAD 132338-4
MAIDENHEAD 132338-5
MAIDENHEAD 132338-6
MAIDENHEAD 132338-1
