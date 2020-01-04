Windsor vs Buckingham Home Park, Datchet Rd, Windsor.
Jan 2020
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-1
LtoR Alexa Roberts, four and Sarah Roberts make a bird box.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-2
James Perry, five, finishes his bird box.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-3
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-4
LtoR Martyn Harris and Evie, three, make a bird box.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-5
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-6
LtoR Kathy Summer, Mary Rose and Verity Rose make bird boxes.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-7
Toby Wingrove, 12, with his bird box.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.
COOKHAM DEAN 132328-8
LtoR Toby Wingrove, 12, and Daisy Wingrove, 13 with their bird boxes.Bird Box building at Lea Barn in Cookham Dean. Organised by WildCookham.