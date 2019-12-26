Thu, 26
Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COOKHAM DEAN 132315

Boxing Day Games at Cookham Dean, organised by the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean. Cookham Dean Village Green, Church Road.

Windsor FC vs Virginia Water Stag Meadow, St Leonards Road, Windsor.

 
Slough Town vs Wealdstone FC Arbour Park, Stoke Rd, Slough

 
Datchet Morris traditional Boxing Day show on the Village Green, Datchet.

 
Bray Road, Maidenhead. Councillors Geoff Hill and Helen Taylor who are campaigning for safe crossings, including outside Oldfield primary School. L-R Katherine Baker, Amy Blake, Helen Taylor, Geoff Hill

 

