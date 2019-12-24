Tue, 24
11 °C
Wed, 25
7 °C
Thu, 26
11 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

BRAY 132313

Bray Road, Maidenhead. Councillors Geoff Hill and Helen Taylor who are campaigning for safe crossings, including outside Oldfield primary School. L-R Katherine Baker, Amy Blake, Helen Taylor, Geoff Hill

You might also like

BRAY 132313

BRAY 132313

Bray Road, Maidenhead. Councillors Geoff Hill and Helen Taylor who are campaigning for safe crossings, including outside Oldfield primary School. L-R Katherine Baker, Amy Blake, Helen Taylor, Geoff Hill

 
MAIDENHEAD 132310

MAIDENHEAD 132310

Plans for a seven storey block of flats have been approved to be built on the site of the St John Ambulance site in York Road, Maidenhead

 
MARLOW 132308

MARLOW 132308

The River Thames has burst its banks and flooded Higginson Park, Marlow

 
COOKHAM 132307

COOKHAM 132307

Copas Traditional Turkeys Xmas fair and turkey giveaway. Kings Coppice Farm, Grubwood Lane, Cookham. Choir from Cookham Dean, St John the Baptist

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved