King George Day Centre, 83-95 Clarence Rd, Windsor. The Windsor Old Peoples Welfare Association Christmas lunch.
Dec 2019
DEDWORTH 132286-2
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.
DEDWORTH 132286-3
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.
DEDWORTH 132286-4
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.
DEDWORTH 132286-5
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.
DEDWORTH 132286-6
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.