DEDWORTH 132286

Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.

King George Day Centre, 83-95 Clarence Rd, Windsor. The Windsor Old Peoples Welfare Association Christmas lunch.

 
British Garden Centres, Dedworth Rd, Windsor SL4 4LH. Aldi Stores Limited has completed the acquisition of part of a site.

 
Dedworth Middle School, Smiths Ln, Windsor. Olympic 2020 medal hopeful Mallory Franklin is coming back to her old school in Dedworth to give a talk to students. She is aiming for gold in the canoe slalom in Tokyo next year.

 
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.

 
Maidenhead Community Centre, York Road. Christmas lunch at Maidenhead Community Centre.

 
Remember When , Maidenhead Advertiser

 

