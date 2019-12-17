King George Day Centre, 83-95 Clarence Rd, Windsor. The Windsor Old Peoples Welfare Association Christmas lunch.
Dec 2019
MAIDENHEAD 132284-13
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-1
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-2
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-3
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-4
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-5
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-6
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-7
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-8
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-26
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-25
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-24
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-14
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-15
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-16
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-17
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-18
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-19
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-20
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-21
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-22
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.
MAIDENHEAD 132284-23
Larchfield Community Centre, Desborough Crescent, Maidenhead. Re Charge: R and R are holding their Christmas party with Santa Claus.