A group of children from Cookham Nursery School are going to Elizabeth House to sing carols for the old people there. Elizabeth House, Cookham
Dec 2019
BURCHETTS GREEN 132278-43
Berkshire College of Agriculture, Burchetts Green. The annual Santa Fun Run is taking place. This year they are raising funds for the Brett Foundation.
