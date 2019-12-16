Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.
Dec 2019
2019 Review Nick MAIDENHEAD 131276
2019 Review Nick MAIDENHEAD 131276-6
The spitfire is refueled. Battle of Britain memorial flights will be taking place this weekend and a series of Spitfires will be at White Waltham Airfield.White Waltham Airfield, White Waltham, Maidenhead.
George Burgess is a British legend of pigeon racing. He has now 87 years old and has been racing since 1946. He was introduced to pigeon racing by his father and they won many races together and George has continued to win solo. Wraysbury Photo by Ian Longthorne