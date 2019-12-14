BURNHAM 132274

Ethan Hammond, three, drives a model car. Festive fun on the high street, Slough High Street.
Dec 2019
Mo Pope with her handmade Christmas decorations.Burnham Park Hall Christmas MarketBurnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, Burnham.
Heather Marsh with her pet and children's Christmas stockings.Burnham Park Hall Christmas MarketBurnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, Burnham.
LtoR Joan Somerville and Jenny Harper-Jones on the Parkinson's UK stand.Burnham Park Hall Christmas MarketBurnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane, Burnham.