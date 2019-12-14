Ethan Hammond, three, drives a model car. Festive fun on the high street, Slough High Street.
Dec 2019
MAIDENHEAD 132272-1
LtoR Calvin Allen, Jessica Allen and Alfie Allen, 20 months, look at the goats.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-12
Tyler Brench, seven, has his face painted by Karen Harrison.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-11
Kirill Healey, 10, watches the fish.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-10
Isla Heavens, two, looks at the sheep.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-9
LtoR Zoo Keeper Sam Green and Father Christmas.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-8
Graham Pearce and Julie Pearce enjoy the Christmas at the Zoo event.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-7
LtoR Sofia Bonilha, nine and Marina Bonilha, 11, look at Painted Dragons.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-6
Harry Rodgers, nine looks at the Meerkats.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-5
LtoR Harry Rodgers, nine and George Rodgers, four look at the Meerkats.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-4
BCA Education Officer Emily Wiltshire shows a Royal Python to Isaac Cosser, two and Stefan Cosser.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-3
BCA Education Officer Emily Wiltshire holds a Royal Python.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132272-2
BCA Education Officer Emily Wiltshire holds a Royal Python.Christmas at the Zoo in aid of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. BCA Hall Place, Burchetts Green Maidenhead.