Mrs Mary Davis receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service. Pauline Ward, care-giver
Dec 2019
MAIDENHEAD 132265-3
Don Seal receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service.
MAIDENHEAD 132265-4
Don Seal receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service.
MAIDENHEAD 132265-5
Don Seal receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service.
MAIDENHEAD 132265-6
Don Seal receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service.
MAIDENHEAD 132265-1
Don Seal receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service.