MAIDENHEAD 132261

Mrs Mary Davis receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service. Pauline Ward, care-giver
Dec 2019
Music shop Dawkes Musique is having visitors from Africa. It gives 10% of its profit to charity and some of that money is given to the Brass for Africa fund.Dawkes Musique, Reform Road, Maidenhead
