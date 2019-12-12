Mrs Mary Davis receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service. Pauline Ward, care-giver
WINDSOR 132264-4
Sutherland Grange, Maidenhead Rd, Windsor A white Christmas tree has been installed for people who have lost loved ones to share memories.Cllr Jon Davey has helped have the tree installed and supplied by Stewart McPherson, Windsor Garden Centre - British Garden Centres
