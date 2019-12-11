MAIDENHEAD 132256

Mrs Mary Davis receiving a hamper from the Royal Voluntary Service with Liliana Illes from the Royal Voluntary Service. Pauline Ward, care-giver
Dec 2019
Christmas feature on how to have a plastic free Xmas, Charlotte Newnham from Plastic Free Maidenhead has given us loads of tips on how to cut down on plastic at Xmas.
