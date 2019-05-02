Bray community news (May 2)

Vintage fair helps to support hospice

A vintage and upcycling fair provided the opportunity to rehome and transform unwanted treasures on Saturday.

The event at Holyport Memorial Hall was a joint fundraising venture between Thames Hospice and St Michael’s Church, Bray.

Held to support and promote the new hospice being built next to Bray Lake, the fair included an ‘amazing display’ from The Thames Hospice Vintage & Retro shop in Windsor.

The Home Studio was also present, demonstrating how to upcycle items of furniture brought from the Thames Hospice Home Furniture Store in Dedworth.

With a fresh lick of paint, the pieces ‘proved very popular’.

There was also fabric and sewing accessories to buy and about eight other stallholders who, for a small donation to the hospice, had tables selling everything from old vinyl to hand-made pots and little peg dolls.

The fair was organised by St Michael’s treasurer Pam Woodruff. She said: “There was a fabulous array of vintage clothing and accessories on offer, plus lots of homeware and collectables.”

As well as staff from Thames Hospice selling their retro items, Alison Evans, head of community and event fundraising and Sandra Scott, community fundraiser, were there to answer any questions about the new hospice building.

Planning enforcement criticised

Planning enforcement at the Royal Borough was heavily criticised at a parish planning meeting on Monday.

Councillors described ‘the lack of feedback’ they are receiving when pursuing resolutions to retrospective planning applications as ‘a joke’ and ‘extremely frustrating’.

“It’s not acceptable to just leave people dangling in the hope that you go away, because that’s how it tends to be,” said Cllr Louvaine Kneen.

Cllr Nicola Marsh added: “The other thing that concerns me is that the properties where these enforcements are in place are just laughing at us.”

Councillors Ken Elvin and Kneen said they had ‘a productive meeting’ with Royal Borough managing director Duncan Sharkey earlier this month, where they gave him a copy of current enforcements and explained their frustrations.

The council also discussed ‘digging trenches around Holyport Green on an urgent basis’.

After six traveller encampments last year and one in 2019, Cllr Elvin said dealing with the situation is ‘putting too much load on the office’.

He said: “We need to do it because every time the travellers get on our land, we have residents dancing up and down.”

The meeting heard ditches are the only option as posts will not be permitted because of conservation and bunds are not allowed because it’s a flood zone.

A bund is the double obstacle created when a trench is dug and the earth from it is then piled on the ground behind the trench.

Cllr Kneen said: “When the day comes when we don’t have to do it, in the near future hopefully, they just get filled in.”

Cllr Kneen and Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) are aiming to submit a planning application in the coming weeks.

At the next parish council meeting on May 13 councillors will be voting on whether or not to create a Twitter account.

Revised plans recommended for approval

A revised planning application was recommended for approval at a meeting on Monday, April 29.

The application for a first floor side and single storey rear extension in Bray Court was one parish councillors had seen before ‘at least once, maybe twice.’

Cllr Chris Graham explained that the extension had been reduced by ‘about a third’ describing it as ‘subservient now to the rest of the building’.

“They have made an effort,” he added.

Cllr Graham also said a number of other properties in Bray Court have been ‘massively extended’ or ‘grossly extended with permitted development’.

Diary

Pilates keep fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 3-5pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Bray Senior Citizens Club, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm. Email info@brayvillagehall.co.uk

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.